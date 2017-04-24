Get a Sneak Peek of Shania Twain’s ‘The Voice’ Appearance

Shania Twain will make an appearance on The Voice on Monday night (April 24), and according to a sneak peek at her appearance, she rendered both coaches and finalists a little bit starstruck. Readers can press play on the video above to get a look at Twain's time on the TV singing competition.

Twain and NBC announced on April 13 that the country star would be joining the show as a Key Advisor to Season 12's Top 12 contestants. In the sneak peek, readers will see Twain joking around with the show's judges and offering bits of advice to this season's final 12 contestants.

Twain's run on The Voice won't be her first time helping out on a singing competition: She previously appeared as a guest judge on American Idol during the show's ninth season. On The Voice, Twain joins the ranks of Luke Bryan, Celine Dion and many, many others who have served as mentors and advisors, working alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys.

Twain last released a new album in 2002 (Up!). She stepped away from the spotlight for several years, though she spent 2012-2014 performing a Las Vegas residency and, most recently, embarked on her Rock This Country Tour, in 2015. Twain has been talking about new music for years now and, in October, told The Boot that it will be “more diverse than any other album I’ve ever done.”

“There’s a lot of variety there,” Twain shares, “but what I’ve learned about myself is, as a songwriter of all the songs, the emotion and the voice ties it all together as one artist.”

In February, Twain told Rolling Stone that a new single would come in March, with a full new album to follow in May; however, a single has yet to be released.

Beginning in June, Twain will be the subject of an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

