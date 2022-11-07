Boom! Just like that, we're into the holiday season. When I was a kid I couldn't comprehend the concept of "time flying by", as my parents frequently mentioned. Time moves painfully slow as a child. 60 days until Christmas seemed like an eternity. Now, I wish I could slow it down.

Ready or not, here come the holidays and it's time once again for the annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival at MetraPark.

The holiday shopping event is celebrating its 36th year.

Last year, over 12,000 people attended the Holiday Food and Gift Festival and organizers are promising the "biggest and best show ever" for 2022. Shoppers can browse over 200 vendors at the MetraPark Expo Center, November 12 - 13.

Forget about supply chain shortages and shop local.

Nationwide retailers remain concerned about supply chain issue shortages as we approach the holiday shopping season. Here's an idea... support local and regional businesses by purchasing something from a vendor at the Holiday Food and Gift Festival.

There's something for everyone. Browse displays of metal artwork, woodwork, photography and art, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, holiday decor, specialty foods, gift baskets, candles and so much more.

Get a picture with Santa.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be hanging out at the "North Pole" during the Holiday Food and Gift Festival for photos and you can sample various foods and beverages during the event. The festival runs Saturday, November 12th from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10 am - 4 pm at MetraPark Expo Center. Admission is $3 or $1 with a non-perishable food item for the Billings Food Bank. Find more information HERE.

