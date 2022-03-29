I'm a huge pro wrestling fan, and I follow wrestling-related articles and websites all the time. But, new information was released that wrestling fans like myself will enjoy; World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is returning to the Magic City after a 4-year hiatus. At least, that's what the leaked events list says.

WWE Has Not Confirmed These Dates

According to HeelByNature.com, the list of dates was released as a part of a lawsuit that WWE filed against potential merchandise counterfeiters for selling their bootleg merch anywhere within 5 miles of any event location on the date of the event. You've got to know where the events are to know where not to sell your crappy bootlegs, right?

First Interstate Arena here in Billings is one such location, scheduled for June 19th, 2022. As of the publication of this article (03/29) WWE has not made any of this information public, nor have they confirmed any of the dates listed in the court proceedings. We will update this article as more information becomes available on the subject.

Billings Last Saw WWE Before COVID-19

The last time WWE made a stop in the Magic City was nearly four years ago in September 2018, only a few weeks before their Super Show-Down pay-per-view in Melbourne, Australia. The event in Billings ended with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman via Disqualification.

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully, this list of events is true, and Billings can once again experience the slams and stars of World Wrestling Entertainment. You can find the full list of event locations in the article posted by HeelByNature.com here. WWE is holding the 38th annual WrestleMania event this Saturday and Sunday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist