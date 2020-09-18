Should We All Be Getting Flu Shots?

I did something the other night that I have never done. I went to the bar, well, that's not new, but the fact that I got a flu shot at the bar, that's new and crazy. I was out with my co-worker Mya. She was visiting one of her clients, Pharm406. We were talking to Dr. Austin about transferring my husband's scripts from pill-pack to them and during the conversation, I talked myself into getting a flu shot. I have never gotten a flu shot in my entire life (well at least as far back as I can remember). I have never been a big believer in it. I decided to get the shot because after chatting with them, I was informed that after age 50 (and yes I'm over 50, hard to believe I know) "older" people are more at risk because they have a weaker immune system. I also learned that when you're over 50 (there's that pesky age thing again) you should be getting a shingles shot too. I opted out of the shingles shot. I figure, baby steps. Getting one shot was a big deal.

There are several places to get your flu shot around Billings, including Riverstone Health Clinic, Billings Clinic and their affiliate locations, St. Vincent Health Care and their affiliate locations, Walgreens Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy as well as at your doctor's office. I know that my father-in-law (rest his soul) is looking down and giving me the thumbs up, for finally getting a flu shot. This is something that we argued about constantly when he was alive. Whatever your choice is, to get a flu shot or not, it's your choice and I support that.