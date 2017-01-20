Stolen Headphones

Here at the radio station I don't have an office or even a desk. I have a couple of cubicles to put my stuff in. I don't lock them, nobody ever steals my stuff. Until today.

Dear "Stealer Of My Headphones", did you just borrow them and forget to put them back? Or are they gone forever?

Because, if they're gone forever, I can get going ordering some more. I need these to do my job, so I'm anxious to get this resolved.

I've got people stealing my disinfecting wipes, which I don't actually mind. If it helps keep the work place clean, I don't mind chipping in.

So, please put a note in the spot you took the headphones from. Feel free to help yourself to the "Cliff Bars" in there as well.