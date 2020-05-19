That’s a Great Name for Your Business
I was zipping through Albertsons yesterday grabbing some last-minute golf supplies. I was careful to go the right directions down each aisle and respect social distancing. On my way to self check out, I saw these and snapped a photo.
My plan was to look up what these are all about. But instead, I give you "That's a Great Name For Your Business/Salon":
- I found Mac & Cheetos from Burger King
- A yogurt brand called "Spoon Me."
- Get your fake nails done at "Nail Fraud."
- Pet GPS is available from a company called "Retriever."
- But my favorite is Chinese food from "Hu's On First."
I've seen several salons in Billings with catchy names. When I Googled them I got 122 places to get your hair done. And I know there's many more.
But here are a few of my favorites here in town:
- Hair Because We care
- The Beauty Mark Salon
- Carizzma Salon & Day Spa
- Thairapy Salon
Catchy. Very catchy.