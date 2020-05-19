That’s a Great Name for Your Business

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

I was zipping through Albertsons yesterday grabbing some last-minute golf supplies. I was careful to go the right directions down each aisle and respect social distancing. On my way to self check out, I saw these and snapped a photo.

My plan was to look up what these are all about. But instead, I give you "That's a Great Name For Your Business/Salon":

  • I found Mac & Cheetos from Burger King
  • A yogurt brand called "Spoon Me."
  • Get your fake nails done at "Nail Fraud."
  • Pet GPS is available from a company called "Retriever."
  • But my favorite is Chinese food from "Hu's On First."

I've seen several salons in Billings with catchy names. When I Googled them I got 122 places to get your hair done. And I know there's many more.

But here are a few of my favorites here in town:

  • Hair Because We care
  • The Beauty Mark Salon
  • Carizzma Salon & Day Spa
  • Thairapy Salon

Catchy. Very catchy.

