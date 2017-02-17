The Best Cupcakes In Billings

My birthday is coming up in a few weeks I'm trying to find a place to get cupcakes! I started to receive a lot of input about where to get the cupcakes.... Apparently, my friends are very picky about their baked goods!

I usually go to Velvet here in downtown Billings because our studios are only just a few blocks away. DELICIOUS. But honestly that is the only place I have actually tried. The other two are highly recommended from friends.

1. Velvet

2. Tea City & Cupcakes

3. Jayne's Signature Sweets

Are these the places that you would recommend? Or is there somewhere or someone you know of that I should know of? Let me know!