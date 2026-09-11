There are restaurants you go to because you're hungry, and then there are restaurants that become part of the fabric of a Montana community. Unfortunately, three Montana establishments have been hit especially hard by fire in 2026. And in each case, the loss goes well beyond a building.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva

Cattle Baron Supper Club, Babb MT

The first major loss came in January when the historic Cattle Baron Supper Club in Babb burned to the ground.

The fire happened on January 14 during an extremely windy night, with wind gusts reportedly reaching 90 mph. The fire began near a cooler and quickly spread through the building.

The business had been part of the Babb community for more than a century, eventually becoming the Babb Bar before Bob and Charlene Burns expanded it into the Cattle Baron Supper Club. The Burns family has vowed to rebuild.

Photo by Yasin Arıbuğa on Unsplash Photo by Yasin Arıbuğa on Unsplash

Cowboy's Lodge & Grille - Gardiner, MT

Then came July. An early-morning fire on July 11 badly damaged Cowboy's Lodge & Grille in Gardiner. Investigators determined that a faulty air-conditioning unit sparked the fire.

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Located just outside Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance, Cowboy's was part restaurant, part lodge, and a familiar stop for visitors and locals alike. The lodge itself survived, but the restaurant suffered significant damage.

Photo by Bruno Martins on Unsplash Photo by Bruno Martins on Unsplash

Missouri River Bar & Grill - Cascade, MT

And now, just days ago, another Montana landmark went up in flames. The Missouri River Bar & Grill in Cascade was destroyed by an early-morning fire on September 4.

Firefighters were called shortly after 4 AM and initially worked to save the historic building. Eventually, they realized the fire had reached the attic and the structure could not be saved.

Everyone inside made it out safely, although two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The loss is particularly painful because the Missouri River Bar & Grill had been a familiar landmark in the Cascade area for decades.

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Montana Restaurants Are More Than Buildings

There's something painful about losing an old Montana restaurant or bar. Small-town restaurants/bars are often hubs in the community. It's where we gather, celebrate, gossip, and share our lives.

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