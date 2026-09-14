If you were hoping we could go a few days without talking about food recalls, well… apparently that's too much to ask.

Hot on the heels of the CDC declaring the recent lettuce-related diarrhea outbreak officially over, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a new recall is now impacting consumers in Montana.

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts LLC of Moyie Springs, Idaho, is recalling 215 cases of broccoli sprouts because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall involves clear plastic 4-ounce zip-top bags with UPC 8 38796 00105 1 and Use By dates of September 7, 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2026.

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Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Sprouts

The sprouts were shipped to three distributors in Washington between August 24 and September 2 and may have subsequently made their way into retail stores in Idaho, Montana, and Washington.

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts says its broccoli sprouts have been linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Bovismorbificans, with 22 reported cases as of September 9th.

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The company says the recall was also prompted after a third-party laboratory detected Salmonella in broccoli sprouts carrying the September 16 Use By date.

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Salmonella poisoning is definitely not a good time.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In some cases, particularly among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, infections can become much more serious.

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts stopped producing and distributing broccoli sprouts on September 4 and says it is investigating the source of the contamination.

If you've got a bag of these sprouts lurking in your refrigerator, don't eat them. The FDA says consumers should immediately throw away the affected product. Questions can be directed to Evergreen Fresh Sprouts at (208) 267-4251.

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