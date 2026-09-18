Do you love learning new techniques in the kitchen? Me too. And while YouTube can certainly be your best friend for absorbing knowledge, sometimes it's better — and certainly more fun — to learn a new skill in person.

The Granary, at 1500 Poly Drive, announced on Facebook yesterday that they are going to start hosting cooking classes this fall. The first class will be held on October 15 from 4 to 6 PM.

Led by The Granary's Chef Kris, attendees will learn how to make fresh ravioli. Yum. The class costs $45 and includes a glass of wine and a take-home kit so you can bring your freshly made ravioli to enjoy at home. Spots are extremely limited.

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Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash

This sounds like such a fun date night idea.

What's not to love? Food, wine, learning something new from an awesome chef, all in the comfortable atmosphere of The Granary, seems like a fantastic evening.

Here's a fun tidbit for you. The Granary only uses fresh, locally made pasta from Yellowstone Pasta Company. For this class, you will be using Yellowstone Pasta Company lasagna sheets to make your ravioli.

Photo by Yoav Aziz on Unsplash Photo by Yoav Aziz on Unsplash

If you've never had Yellowstone Pasta Company noodles, you are missing out. Recently, I had the beef stroganoff dish at The Granary, and it was absolutely delicious.

Stock image (not The Granary, but you get the idea). Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash Stock image (not The Granary, but you get the idea). Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash

Few restaurants in Billings have been around as long as The Granary.

Built as a grain mill for Rocky Mountain College in 1935, The Granary has been a popular dining destination in Billings since 1976. Countless special occasions and everyday moments have occurred at its tables and bar.

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