The Breakfast Flakes Is Really Two Shows in One

I've often wondered if the things that Mark and I talk about in the early morning are having an impact on people. Between 5:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., people get a totally different show than later in the morning. I must admit, during that time things are more personal and more private between us and our listeners. You wonder if it's viewed as preaching or whining. At that time, though, we tend to open up more and share our feelings. I guess we feel that if people are making a concerted effort to get up that early they must truly care.

We tend to feel more of a connection with people at that time of day. For me, it's more of a family thing. We just have a much bigger one than most people. I also think that if some of the people that don't start listening until 7:30 a.m. would listen earlier they might have a better idea about us and feel a little differently about things. Anyway, for all of you that do listen early, thanks for your commitment and undying support over the years. It means more to us than you will ever know. See ya tomorrow at 5.