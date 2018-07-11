The Cure for Motion Sickness on Those Long Montana Road Trips

Giant state plus spread out cities equals occasional long road trips for most Montanans. Most of those trips tend to involve traversing a mountain pass or two. Not a problem for two thirds of us, but for those with motion sickness it's definitely an issue. Those people don't usually get the benefit of passenger distractions like reading, movies or playing games either. I don't know if you've ever been a passenger on I-90 driving through South Dakota, but the scenery isn't exactly magnificent. If you're a passenger and your conscious, it can feel like forever if you're just staring out the window.

So the big news on motion sickness is there is a company who claims to have cured it. They claim to have a 95% success rate in eliminating motion sickness without the need for drugs. Instead of swallowing pills, you simply need to put on some glasses which you can pre-order for $115. The catch is that the glasses aren't exactly...fashionable. When I saw them, it reminded me of Charlie Sheen in Wild Thing when he got his big nerdy glasses. He was told "Seeing is the most important thing, kid." to which a teammate replied, "I don't know if that's that important".