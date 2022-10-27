The Federalist: Liz Cheney’s Plan to Divide the GOP Failed

Liz Cheney's plan to divide the GOP has failed. That's the bottom line from a great piece at TheFederalist.com. I would add that not only has Liz Cheney's effort to divide the GOP failed, but in two weeks we will see that Marc Racicot's efforts to divide the GOP and help the Democrats in Montana has also failed.

For those who don't know, Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the architect of the Iraq War. She's had an axe to grind with President Donald Trump ever since President Trump opposed her dad's war.

Despite losing her primary re-election bid in Wyoming back in August, Mollie Hemingway points out that Liz Cheney is still continuing to try and divide the Republican Party. She sums up her piece with this:

Cheney will of course continue her war against the Republican Party that rejected her foreign policy, but even fewer people will support it after her string of failures in the last two years. Try as she might to tear it apart, the Republican Party is strong — and unified against divisive partisans like Cheney and her establishment friends.

Marc Racicot, meanwhile, was the GOP governor of Montana back in the 1990s who was a close ally to Bush-Cheney. He basically left the state 20-plus years ago to cash in on the lobbying/consultant circuit. He endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, and is now endorsing extremist liberal candidates in Montana practically across the board.

Like the classic "Where the Hell is Roscoe" bumper sticker in Montana...a lot of Montanans are asking me "What the Hell is Wrong with Racicot"? I think a lot of it comes down to his Bush/Cheney establishment ties. That explains the Never Trumper angle. I also think it has a lot to do with making a lot of money off of the swamp. But I also think there is more to it, something that is shifting inside of both the Democrat and Republican political parties.

The great Victor Davis Hanson nails it. Check out his piece in The Daily Caller below.