2021 in Review: The Infamous Stringdusters Share Their Thanks

As most of us take time to relax and wind down from a long and eventful year, The Infamous Stringdusters are readying themselves for a busy kickoff to 2022.

But before things ramp back up in the new year, let's take a moment to look back at some of their accomplishments in 2021. They released a critically acclaimed album, A Tribute To Bill Monroe, which also received a Grammy nomination for Bluegrass Album of the Year earlier this month. After being sidelined from the road due to the pandemic, The Infamous Stringdusters returned to touring and reignited their important connection with fans with their energetic, intensive live performances. During this busy time, they even managed to complete a brand new album called Toward the Fray, which is set for release on Feb. 18, 2022.

With new music in tow, a full tour booked and plenty of achievements and accolades to their name, The Infamous Stringdusters have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season. We chatted with band members Jeremy Garrett, Travis Book, Andy Falco, Andy Hall and Chris Pandolfi about their busy year and what's to come in 2022.

What was your favorite moment(s) from 2021?



"One of my favorite moments of 2021, was getting to host the IBMA award show with my Duster brothers! It was so much fun to help create a script and take part in something like this." -- Jeremy Garrett

"Favorite moment of 2021 was the successful completion of our November tour with capacity shows in MT. There was a lot of concern about COVID going into that tour and for us to get through it healthy and with no disruptions was a big relief." -- Travis Book

"Finding out my wife is pregnant!" -- Andy Falco

"A few highlights certainly include our first Duster shows back at B Chord Brewing in Virginia. We felt that newness and excitement of not having played in many months." -- Andy Hall

"I'd have to say getting back out on the road—back to performing, back to our fans and back to doing what we do. It was a long time away from touring, which had its up-sides. But we need music and our people just as much as they need us." -- Chris Pandolfi



What are you thankful for in 2021?

"One of the things I am most thankful for in 2021 was the ability to start touring and playing music again. Music is a powerful force and it was once again such a joy to be able to bring that to people especially during such uncertain times." -- Jeremy Garrett

"My bandmates, mostly. I'm so grateful for their compassion and work ethic and the environment of support we've cultivated for each other. I'm also thankful for my lady, Corie. She reminds me every single day what this whole game is about." -- Travis Book

"Good health and my amazing family." -- Andy Falco

"What aren't I thankful for in 2021?? The last two years have put so many things in perspective. Simple things like being healthy. Having a home. Having an amazing band that I love to play with. Still having a career and still creating art. The sun coming up in the morning. You name it." -- Andy Hall

"I'm thankful to be in a line of work that focuses on bringing joy and light to people all over the world. Everyone needs it right now. There are challenges that are pretty omnipresent, and we all need to make an effort to seek out the lighter things in life, to keep us sane and hopefully help us thrive. It's an honor to help people make that happen." -- Chris Pandolfi

What are you looking forward to in 2022?

"2022 is looking to bring a lot of cool and fresh music to The Infamous Stringdusters world. We have a fresh band record that is going to drop in February (Into The Fray) that is the culmination of writing what has been on our hearts the last couple of years and we can’t wait to share it." -- Jeremy Garrett

"I don't look forward to much, but it'll be a great day once we’re back in a balanced environment - for touring and beyond." -- Travis Book

"The birth of our child." -- Andy Falco

"I think all that gratitude gives you a hopeful outlook. We have a new record coming out. And a bunch of other music in the can. I have some health and fitness goals that are fun to work on. Have some house projects. Nothing crazy. Again I'm getting a lot of pleasure from simple everyday things. Whatever comes will be great." -- Andy Hall

"I'm looking forward to continuing to move forward! We are not going 'back' to how things used to be, it's just not possible. And when you think deeply about it, you realize, that's not what conscientious humans want either. We need to keep moving forward, keep evolving and keep doing our best. Again, there are challenges, but from adversity comes growth, and I'm excited to see where that takes us." -- Chris Pandolfi

What are your holiday traditions? Do you have any new ones this year/recently?

"The only steady holiday tradition that my family has had for Christmas over the years is that we open at least one and sometimes all the gifts on Xmas eve as opposed to Xmas day. Then we just sit and visit and eat good food all day on Christmas. I love that kind of quality family time." -- Jeremy Garrett

"The Holidays are a mixed bag for me, I tend to just ride it out and try to stay calm and keep smiling through it!" -- Travis Book

"Christmas Eve - my family does pretty much the traditional Italian dinner with 7 fish dishes (sometimes more) but something unique is a dish we only have once a year on Christmas Eve: Spaghetti with walnuts and anchovies. The tradition and recipe goes back generations, and I look forward to it every year." -- Andy Falco

"My dad used to always put an orange and a few walnuts in my stocking every year as a kid. One year I asked why and he told me it was because that's all his dad ever got for christmas because they were so poor. I love that tradition. It's a nice reminder to be thankful for what you have." -- Andy Hall

"For about 15 years now, my family has headed to the beach for the holidays. I love the tradition because it breaks you out of some of the more commercial, old-school conceptions of what Christmas should be. We put our effort into coming together in a beautiful, inspiring place. It's always a great way to send you off into the new year." -- Chris Pandolfi