Let's go over a couple of things this week in Farmer Finishers.

Applying for the Emily Pennington Scholarship by The Breakfast Flakes

Don't forget about our Emily Pennington scholarship that we are offering. Any special needs or students with disabilities that are attending school, high school, college, Vo-tech, or community colleges can be awarded a $1000 scholarship to help with tuition. Be sure to get a hold of us through e-mail or message and let us know your interest. School starts soon so get on it soon.

Making schools safer in Montana

We're also working with K316 Detection to provide drug dog sniffs at schools around the area. We'll pay for Mira the drug dog to come and do a search at your school. We already have schools that are taking us up on the offer.

It's good to know what is within the hallways at school and we are committed to helping you provide a safe and drug-free environment for the kids. Our metal detectors are already in many of them and this is just another way to help.

Fire hazards in Yellowstone County are high risk now

Finally, watch it out there this weekend. We are not very wet anymore contrary to what TV people tell you. Safety chains are becoming a huge nightmare for firefighters on the roads so please double-check them. All of us would benefit from minimizing that risk.

Good luck to Red Lodge; hope you have a great profitable weekend now that the pass is open. It's like Christmas in July.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.

