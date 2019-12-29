The Ten Most Common New Year’s Resolutions

As we near the new year and put 2019 behind us, it's common to make new year's resolutions. I don't generally make resolutions, I have in the past but let's face it I never follow through and break them with in weeks of the new year. Do you make any resolutions? Here are the ten most common resolutions that people make each year according to Goskills.com.

Exercise more - join a gym or start walking more Lose weight - start that diet we keep telling ourselves we're gong to do Get organized - a place for everything and everything in it's place Learn a new skill or hobby - take up painting or maybe dance classes Live life to the fullest - do all the things you've always wanted to do, but haven't Save more money / spend less money - make a budget and stick to it Quit smoking - think of the money you'll save Spend more time with family and friends - this is one that we should all work at keeping Travel more - check off some of those places on your bucket list Read more - keep your mind stimulated and learning

What are some of your resolutions?