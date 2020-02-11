There Are at Least 30 Places to Get Tacos in Billings

Your blog is about tacos? Absolutely.

I ate at Taco treat yesterday. I've been eating at Taco Treat since the 70s. Same with Taco John's.

According to Google, there are at least 30 places in Billings to get tacos. It should be more. It's hard to mess up making a taco. Even I make a great taco. It has a little something to do with putting salsa in the meat while cooking.

Tacos are universally loved. If you show up at a friend's house with a bag of tacos, everybody is happy.

Who makes your favorite taco?