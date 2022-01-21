Our featured dog this week for Wet Nose Wednesday is a 2-year old Greyhound / Lab Mix named Lil Boat. He's waiting to find his person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this fun-loving young boy:

Lil Boat is a big goofball! He is a happy boy who has a lot of energy and would love to go on adventures. He can be intimidating to other dogs as he plays rough and is on the bigger side. So we would recommend a dog meet to make sure he would be a good fit in your family.

Lil Boat is brindle and white and weighs about 70 pounds.

If you would like to find out more about meeting or adopting Lil Boat, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: The Great Pyrenees named Sasha has found her forever home!

