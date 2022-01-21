Friday Fragments Are Back! Plus Mark’s Joke of the Day

Friday Fragments are back! Here's where I wrap up some funny or exciting highlights from the week that Paul and I discussed on our morning show.

Friday Fragments for Jan. 21

During one of our recent snows, I learned that the button that turns on my interior light and the button that opens the sunroof in my pickup is right next to each other. I also learned that hitting the wrong button can get you all wet if you aren't careful some days.

I got some electric toothbrush knowledge this week after leaving my old one in Bozeman last week at the hotel. I learned that they have gone way up in price. And the availability of specific models recommended by Consumer Reports is hard to find.

The article that I wrote on the origins of Nascar broadcaster Darrell Waltrip's "Boogity, boogity, boogity, let's go racin, boys!" catchphrase is better than any paper I wrote for any English class that I took in high school.

I just learned this week that there is an ice go-cart track in Colorado that I'm going to have to check out.

Speaking of Colorado, Thomas Rhett is going to do a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 12, 2022. If you've never been to Red Rocks, you should really see it sometime. If you like Mr. Rhett's songs, then you should REALLY go when he's playing there. And the Colorado music hall of fame is close by.

And even though he wasn't a country artist, you probably knew who Meat Loaf was. He passed this week at age 74. I jitterbugged many times to "Paradise By The Dashboard Light".

And I consider his "Rock & Roll Dreams Come Through" to be an incomparable classic. Rest in peace.

My Joke of the Day

How did the roller coaster parks decide on an acceptable height for children to ride?

Experience.

Feel free to share that with your friends. Just be choosy about which friends you share it with.