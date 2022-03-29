PICTURES: Mark’s Little Love Affair With Lewistown, Montana

Let's talk Lewistown. I was there over the weekend for my daughter's volleyball tournament. And it's a place that I've always loved.

I was buddies with the Pizza Hut manager back during my pizza days. (I wonder whatever happened to Dan, Dan the Pizza Man?)

My buddy Jeff and I went there a couple of times when we were chasing the Montgomery sisters around.

And I helped pick and stack the stone that's on the Nazarene church back in the late seventies.

Lewistown Montana church

On my recent trip, in between games, I wandered around town and took a few pictures.

For those of you that don't know, The Montana Tavern has a creek that runs under it. They even have a special area where you can look down and see it flowing by.

Montana tavern Lewistown, Montana

I met the owner who told me that kids used to float it years ago. But one night some of those floaters came up through the viewing area and helped themselves to some booze. So, now it's blocked off so you can see water but can't get into the bar anymore.

That same owner is building a high-end wine tasting place across the street.

We had lunch at the Central Feed Grilling Company. I had the Fiery PB & J Burger. Incredibly delicious. Also incredibly hot. I learned that I need to stay away from pickled jalapenos.

Dash Inn Lewistown, Montana

I've always loved the Dash Inn. And now it's for sale. I'd recommend the cheesy pretzel bites if you ever stop there.

And two pictures I need help with: What's with all of the bikes? And how do you get a camel in Lewistown?

Camel in Lewistown, Montana



Hopefully somebody can answer those for me.