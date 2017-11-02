This Autumn Pasta Recipe Will Knock Your Socks Off
Am I a chef? Definitely not. Do I like to cook? Yes, but I hate doing it all the time and I hate cleaning up after. However, last night I was feeling very culinary and if there is any day of the week that I am going to attempt something fancy it's a Monday because as the week goes on I feel less motivated when I get home!! I found this recipe on Pinterest via thefeedfeed.com, the mecca of all good ideas. I thought by just looking at it that it might be one of those hipster dishes that no one will actually enjoy eating. But boy was I wrong! Do yourself a favor and make this dish ASAP!
Recipe:
4 oz diced pancetta or bacon
1 tbsp olive oil
1 shallot, sliced
1/2 cup of white wine
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups cubed butternut squash
Red pepper flakes, to taste
1 32 oz box Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Bone Broth
1 lb whole wheat spaghetti, broken in half
6 cups chopped kale
2 heaping tbsp mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
2 tbsp basil, roughly chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed
Click HERE for the cooking directions and more!