This Small Montana Town Was Named the Friendliest in the U.S.

A small Montana town has been named the friendliest city in the U.S. according to Expedia.com.

As travelers begin to plan their spring and summer vacations, Expedia is helping narrow down the possibilities by ranking the friendliest towns and cities for 2021.

Did a local provide an outstanding dinner recommendation? Were you greeted with smiles and hellos (or at least smiling eyes over a mask)? Was there just overall feel-good energy? These might be some of the random acts of friendliness that earned these towns the highest mentions of "friendly, friendliest, amiable," and other word associations and related linguistic connections based on Expedia.com traveler reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

According to the ranking, Whitefish, Montana was named the friendliest city in the U.S. If you love the outdoors, Whitefish is a gateway to Glacier National Park and is a great destination for outdoor enthusiasts. In the winter, visitors can hit the slopes at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Here's a full list of the friendliest cities in the U.S. in 2021:

Whitefish, Montana Sister Bay, Wisconsin Manitou Springs, Colorado Easton, Maryland Lihue, Hawaii Sierra Vista, Arizona Kennebunkport, Maine Chincoteague, Virginia Ogunquit, Maine Provincetown, Massachusetts Carolina Beach, North Carolina Kahului, Hawaii Alamogordo, New Mexico< Manhattan, New York Kapaʻa, Hawaii Bar Harbor, Maine Grants Pass, Oregon Deadwood, South Dakota Hilo, Hawaii Aspen, Colorado

Hawaii has the most cities in the Top 20 with four. Three cities in Maine also made the list. Whitefish, Montana is the only city in Montana that was featured on the list. More information about Expedia's ranking system can be found here.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State