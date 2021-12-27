My Top 10 Montana Stories for 2021 Based on Local Views

Here's my top 10 Montana stories for 2021. These are based off of your local pageviews here in Montana.

Sheriff's Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana: A devastating fire swept through Denton, Montana. Here's the photo of the grain elevators that were destroyed along with several homes.

Explosive Piece by Former NYT Editor Points Finger at Fauci

BREAKING: Missoula Rape Suspect is an Afghan "Parolee" The "Afghan visitor" who authorities reported has been arrested for allegedly raping a young woman in Missoula was placed in the state by the US State Department.

“Prom Night in Montana,” And They Know How To Shoot

Mom of Fallen Wyoming Marine Sounds Off on Biden

Billings Lawmaker's Epic Response to Complainer from California If you vote in support of these bills, "my friends and I will stay away from your state." That was the threat sent to Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe (R-Billings). Crowe had a great response: "Without even looking up the texts of the bills, you've given me enough incentive to vote yes."

SD2 Superintendent Confronted for Not Wearing a Mask at Gym

Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop "The Squad" "It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." - Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). And we all know exactly who he was talking about, right?

Aw Shucks: California Bans Travel to Montana Some of you wanted to build a wall to keep the Californians out of Montana. Turns out all we had to do was pass a bill protecting women's sports, and now California is banning travel to Montana.