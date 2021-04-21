Sheryl Crow Announces Summer 2021 Montana Tour Date

Logjam Presents is excited to announce Grammy award-winning artist Sheryl Crow will be performing at the KettleHouse Amphitheater on Friday, August 13, 2021.

I LOVE playing the Kettlehouse Amphitheater! We’re so excited to see you all safely, in person to play this show for you. Don’t miss it!

– Sheryl Crow

As summer approaches, Logjam Presents wants fans to know that they're looking forward to welcoming fans back at full capacity by July. Event-specific policies & procedures are subject to change and will be posted on the Logjam Presents website and emailed to ticket buyers in the days leading up to the event.

The first concert of the summer season at KettleHouse Amphitheater will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Trampled By Turtles & CAAMP will perform on that date.

A list of all current events for the 2021 KettleHouse Amphitheater concert season can be found here, however, Logjam Presents says fans shoutld stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come!

PRESALE: Limited Logjam presale tickets for Sheryl Crow will be available online only from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Thursday, April 22nd. A password will be provided via email after completing the signup form. Logjam Gift Cards cannot be used for Presale purchases. Learn how to purchase tickets with your Logjam gift card here.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Top Hat box office, online or by phone at 1 (800) 514-3849. General admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets, and general admission lawn tickets are available. Shuttle and parking tickets for this event are also available for advance purchase here. This is an all ages show.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.