Trent’s Top Ten Posts of 2021 According To You

As 2021 comes to a close, I look back on the first year of writing I did with a smile on my face. There's a lot to learn and discover from these ten articles. These are my top 10 articles written this year, measured using your local page views here in Billings and beyond.

1. Remains of Missing MSU Hiker Found in the Beartooth Mountains

After an extensive search lasting nearly two months, the body of a missing Montana State grad student and hiker was recovered in August. READ MORE

2. Did You Know: 10 Terrible Criminals with Montana Connections

Montana is not immune to crime and we have had our fair share of not-so-wonderful people in the Treasure State. Let's take a look at some of them, and let us know if you've heard of them all. READ MORE

3. Billings Event Brings Community Together for Cars and Coffee

It’s a dream come true for me; holding a cup of joe while looking in awe at beautiful, classic cars. Sounds like an excellent way to spend a Sunday, right? READ MORE

4. Here's the Proper Way to Navigate Roundabouts in Billings

I know I'm not the only one who has been cut off or otherwise startled by drivers who don't know the way of the roundabout. Here's the proper way to navigate them. READ MORE

5. Discover Billings From A to Z With These Magic City Landmarks

With the influx in population, many residents aren't actually familiar with the sights and sounds of Billings. Hopefully, this list should give you a good starting point if you're looking for the best way to spend an afternoon or even a whole day. Have you been to them all? READ MORE



6. What Exactly is the Deal with Construction in Billings Heights?

Let's face it, nobody likes slowing down or stopping on the way to work because of road construction. It's in my top five list of worst things that could happen if you're late for work. And as someone who lives in the Heights, the construction that has been going on up and down Main Street has been debilitating for myself and other commuters. READ MORE

7. Trent's IncrEDIBLE Beef Chili Recipe Sure to Bring Warmth

One of the best things to eat on a cool autumn day is a heaping bowl of chili. A good chili is not only warming but should be filling, as outlined in this great article here. My family has a chili recipe that has been passed down our family for a long time, and it's one of my absolute favorite dishes during the holiday season. If made correctly, one bowl is all I need to fill up and warm up. And you can make it just as easily. READ MORE

Get our free mobile app

8. Who is Yellowstone Kelly, and Why Does Billings Honor Him?

That's exactly what I was thinking when I was told to check out the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site that overlooks the Boothill in Billings. And, when you arrive there, it's nothing more than a small monument to a man I'd never heard of. When you look deeper, however, you find out about a man who was a well-respected military veteran and lover of Big Sky Country. READ MORE

9. High Winds in Billings Making Our Studio Shake

Cons to having a radio station built on the top floor of a very tall building: wind can make you feel like the building will fall with you inside of it. It's a terrifying thought. READ MORE

10. Did You Know: Five Billings Locations From Then to Now

I took to finding five spots in Billings that have drastically changed in the last 10 to 15 years and took the time machine back, and I've compiled the comparisons in this collection. READ MORE