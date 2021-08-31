Montana State Officially Names Their Starting Quarterback

This quarterback battle has been happening for the past two years and we finally know who the starting quarterback will be this Saturday.

406 MT Sports is reporting that Montana State Football has released their depth chart before their upcoming season-opening game versus the University of Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, September 4th. This depth chart showed us that the official starting quarterback for the Montana State Bobcats is going to be a junior transfer from North Carolina State Matt McKay.

Matt McKay came to Montana State University back in early 2020 when he transferred from North Carolina State and has won over teammates and coaches with his work ethic and being a mobile quarterback with a big arm.

Matt McKay had a big quarterback competition for the starting job with other Montana State quarterbacks Tucker Rovig and Casey Baumann, who both have started games for the Bobcats. Tucker Rovig was named a team captain and helped Montana State reach the FCS semifinals back in 2019.

We just want to congratulate Matt McKay on winning the starting job and we can't wait to see what he can do on the football field this coming Saturday, September 4th. Maybe the Bobcats will be in the mood to upset the Mountain West Conference foe.

There is high anticipation for the 2021 Bobcat football team, they are ranked in the Top 10 and have many of their returning starters. They have the potential to not only win the Big Sky Conference but go far in the playoffs but we will have to take it one game at a time.

For more details, check out 406 MT Sports.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year