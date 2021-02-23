Tiger Woods Involved in Serious Car Accident

UPDATE: TMZ Sports has confirmed Tiger Woods was hospitalized following a single-car accident in L.A. country, around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was extracted using the 'jaws of life.'

No official reports have been confirmed from his camp, but local media in California are tweeting out reports. Residents of the area are saying they would believe it because the intersection where the incident is said to have happened is a hot zone for accidents:

We will update you as information comes in.