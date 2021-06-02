Tim Montana Profiled by Rolling Stone for “Insta” Influence

There he is with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, LIVE at the Grand Ole Opry less than a month ago. Butte, Montana's Tim Montana figured out a way to keep rocking throughout the pandemic, and now he's being profiled by Rolling Stone.

In the photo above, Tim Montana and Gibbons played during the "America Salutes You Presents: A Tribute To Billy Gibbons" live benefit concert on May 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rolling Stone has a new piece out headlined: "How a Bearded Country-Rocker Pivoted to Social Media Influencer During the Pandemic" (h/t Chris in Bozeman)

The intro says it all:

Tim Montana stayed afloat by promoting grills, crossbows, and coffee. “It saved my ass,” he says. Now he’s ready to get back on the road in support of his major label debut.

Tim Montana didn't just keep himself going during the lockdowns, he kept us going as well. Remember March of 2020, early on in the lockdowns and the pandemic? That's when Tim Montana teamed up with the legendary Mat Best from Black Rifle Coffee Company and launched their "Quarantine" song (a year earlier he was teaming up with Charlie Sheen).

"Quarantine, quarantine, drinking whiskey like vaccine." Keep the tune going and you'll hear my favorite line, "Any chance that you might have an extra AR-15?"

Then, in March of 2021, one of Tim Montana's latest songs that he wrote, "Smoke in a Bar," was played at the Grand Ole Opry by the one and only country music artist Travis Tritt.

Tim Montana continues to make Butte proud, and Montanans smile. And of course you can see him back in Montana this summer at the Metra in Billings alongside Travis Tritt on July 31st.