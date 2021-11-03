There is no way to think of the wonderful state of Wyoming without imagining a few people hiding from black helicopters up in the mountains someplace.

Well, first off, these people need to get with the times. Black helicopters are so 1980's. Now it's black drones.

SURE Wyoming has its conspiracy theorist and theories. You should expect no less from a state so large with so few people.

So go on and find some tinfoil, make a hat, and let's look at some of the best Wyoming conspiracy theories there are.

Let's get the one that Wyoming is not actually a place out of the way first thing.

WYOMING ITSELF IS ACTUALLY ONE BIG CONSPIRACY

Type 'Wyoming' into the Urban Dictionary, and you'll find that the state itself is one big conspiracy.

"Wyoming is supposedly a state. Wyoming does not in fact exist, it is a distortion of space-time that only appears to exist. Anyone you've met who thinks they have been to Wyoming, or believes they have lived in Wyoming have had fake memories implanted by the U.S. government. This is because they cannot explain it, and it would cause a mass panic if the public knew the truth. If you attempt to drive into Wyoming you will wake up in Canada, naked, and with no memories. (This is how Canada gets new citizens)."

COVID-19 CONSPIRACY THEORY

Wyoming has a high percentage of COVID-19 related conspiracy believers. That's according to a May report based on surveys of Facebook users.

Those COVID conspiracies include:

The vaccine would insert a tracking chip.

COVID-19 is caused by a ring of people who manipulate world events.

COVID-19 is being exploited by the government to control people.

Surgo Ventures, which is a “privately funded action tank,” released the results of the survey looking at barriers to people getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

DOOMSDAY CULTS LOVE WYOMING

One Doomsday Cult invaded Cheyenne and tried to set up shop.

They believe that:

God has a male and female form.

Jesus Christ has returned to the earth.

The world is going to end soon.

They have a "bible study" group where they will teach you to survive in the coming apocalypse.

They are the "World Mission Society Church of God". They are based out of South Korea. They believe that Christ has returned in the form of a South Korean woman.

But that is not the only doomsday cult. At one point the Church of Scientology was even building underground bunkers in the state. For some reason, they never finished that project.

PRIVATE UNDERGROUND BUNKERS

I can personally tell you of people I have met who have moved out as far away from people as they can because of what they see as the coming collapse of society.

I have been shown underground bunkers, usually built by digging a hole and placing a train's boxcar down in the hole then covering it.

You should see the store of food and ammunition these people have. It will drop your jaw open.

WYOMING IS A PLANET ALL ON ITS OWN

This one is REALLY WEIRD!

From UFOs to mystery sounds and strange formations. We only have just over 500,000 residents in such a small area. Many UFO sightings and rumors of strange creatures abound.

THE SAND PEDRO MOUNTAINS MUMMY

He is known, informally, as Pedro. Is he a myth, a hoax, a conspiracy, or real?

This mummy was discovered in Wyoming in the 1930s. It has strange physical features and is very small. Pedro has become a part of American folklore as well as UFOlogy and cryptozoology.

Many ideas of what this is are out there but most scientific opinion considers "Pedro" to be the mummy of a malformed infant that was born with something known as anencephaly.

He was found in October 1932, during a dig in San Pedro mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming

The two men who found him were prospectors, Cecil Mayne and Frank Carr. They say that they blasted their way through some thick rock that a large vein of gold continued into. When the dust settled, they saw they had opened up a small room, approximately 4 ft tall, 4 ft wide, and about 15 ft deep. This is where they said that they first saw the mummy of a tiny person.

According to a July 7, 1979, article in the Casper Star-Tribune, the first mummy started debates over whether it was a hoax, a baby, or one of the legendary "little people". The mummy ended up in Meeteetse, Wyoming at a local drug store where it was shown as an attraction for several years before it was bought by Ivan T. Goodman, a Casper, Wyoming businessman. The mummy was then passed on to Leonard Wadler, a New York businessman, and its present location is unknown.[2] Seeking to prove evolution wrong, an offer of a $10,000 reward was made for the person who finds the missing mummy according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

WHAT ABOUT BIGFOOT IN WYOMING?

We must include BIGFOOT in this part of our story. Wyoming does not have any many bigfoot sightings as other states but there is sure plenty of talk about him out this way.

Either this state is another planet or it draws in weirdness from other dimensions.

SO MANY WYOMING UFO REPORTS!

The movie Close Encounters made Wyoming famous for UFOs. It's also an area where the military likes to fly in formation and even test new aircraft. That along with our nuclear missiles makes Wyoming a hotbed for UFO sightings.

Wyoming even has its own SPACEPORT for UFO landings. It doesn't look like much, but then again most of Green River doesn't look like much.

The "Official Designation" of this spaceport comes from back in 1994 when the remnants of a comet were about to slam into the planet Jupiter. Some folks in Green River were worried that those living on Jupiter might need to escape their planet for someplace safe. They decided to open their little dirt strip airport and extend an invitation.

To our knowledge, no one from Jupiter took them up on the offer. TO OUR KNOWLEDGE. I just want to make that part clear.

The site is officially closed to the public unless being used for aviation - or space aliens.

Folks are now having fun posting signs and parking other odd and fun space alien stuff - like one might find in Roswell, New Mexico.

There is now an "official sign."

There is a jeep, with aliens ready to dive off to check in at a local hotel.

WYOMING IS THE FRST STATE TO LEGALIZE CRYPTOCURRENCY.

Actually, the state of Wyoming is the first government on the planet to legalize it.

The Wyoming state government is also the first government on the planet to legalize and have cryptocurrency banks.

So why Wyoming? Ask a conspiracy theorist about the coming collapse of the dollar and perhaps even America itself and you'll see the need for a few forms of money that can be outside of government control.

Conspiracy theorists believe that there is a hidden reason why Wyoming knew to make this move before everyone else.

THESE ARE JUST A FEW OF THE MOST POPULAR CONSPIRACY THEORIES IN THE STATE OF WYOMING.

If you have more please let us know and send them our way. We have extra tin foil and plenty of time to hear something new.

