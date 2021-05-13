Country Comes to Town on May 22 when Toby Keith rolls into First Interstate Arena, with special guests Colt Ford and Chancey Williams live in concert.

Originally scheduled for September 2020, the tickets from the original show date will be honored on May 22, with limited tickets available for purchase now at the MetraPark box office, or by clicking HERE.

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, musician – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers.

Cat Country 102.9 has your final chances to win tickets for Toby Keith in Billings. Here's how you can win access for the Country Comes to Town Tour on May 22 at First Interstate Arena:

DOWNLOAD the FREE Cat Country 102.9 mobile app from Google Play or your App Store. We have secret Toby Keith ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call in to win, is to have our App to receive the giveaway alerts on your phone.

Get our free mobile app

LISTEN for your chance to win tickets every weekday morning, beginning Monday (5/17), with the Breakfast Flakes. Wake up with Mark and Paul beginning at 5am to find out the details on how to play and win Toby Keith concert tickets.

ENTER TO WIN tickets for the Country Comes to Town Tour with Toby Keith, Colt Ford, and Chancey Williams on May 22 at First Interstate Arena. We'll select a winner of two (2) tickets on Friday, May 21 at 12 noon MDT, and contact them by phone and / or email.

