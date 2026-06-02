June in Montana is awesome. Kids are wrapping up school, the weather is getting into the Goldilocks zone, and events in the Billings area are popping up faster than the dandelions on your yard.

MetraPark has events throughout the year, of course, but June seems like the launch to the busy season at Montana's most visited event venue. Roughly 800,000 visitors come to MetraPark each year, and thousands of them will be heading there in June.

From comedy and jousting to superheroes and horses, here's what's happening at the Metra this month.

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June 6 and 7th - The Montana Rennesaince Festival

This event is expected to draw 20,000 guests over two days. Fans can enjoy jousting, mock battles, costumes, revelry, falconry demonstrations, and so much more. I wrote about what you can expect this year HERE.

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June 12 to 14 - Billings Fun Con

Fun Con has grown to become one of the largest events of its kind in the region. Fans of cosplay, comics, and sci-fi will converge on MetraPark for three big days of fun. I wrote more about it HERE.

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June 13 - Market Mania

For several years, Townsquare Media hosted "Billings Biggest Garage Sale" at the upper parking lot of MetraPark. We stopped hosting the event because it took more manpower than we could provide.

The Metra is now hosting the sale, rebranded as Market Mania. Hundreds of people will be setting up their wares for one big day of garage sale awesomeness.

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June 14 - Matt Rife

One of the hottest comedians in the nation is bringing his show to Billings. If you've never heard of Rife, you're in the minority. The funnyman has amassed over 22 million social media followers and an estimated $50 million in career earnings.

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June 18 to 20 - Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club Dog Show

If you watch the Thanksgiving Day dog show on TV each year and think, "Gosh, it would be kind of fun to see something like this in person," here is your chance.

I checked out the YVKC Dog show a few years ago, and it was a lot of fun. The event brings hundreds of dogs and their owners to the MetraPark Pavilion, and it's free for spectators.

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June 19 to 21 - Gun Show

Yes, it seems like there is always a gun show at MetraPark (or an RV & Boat Show), but one can never really have too many firearms or ammo, right?

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June 26 to 28 - Spark Some Fun

Spark Some Fun 2026 is back in Billings. Come enjoy an AQHA horse show at Open Show prices.

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