Toby Keith Concert Pushed Back to September 17

Hold on to your tickets! Toby Keith is coming to Billings, but it will be this fall when "Country Comes To Town."

According to a post on the MetraPark Facebook page, the show originally scheduled on June 19 has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 17.



Toby Keith "Country Comes To Town" Tour with Chancey Williams and Colt Ford, on Thursday, September 17 at 7pm. Tickets are still available, including a VIP Diamond Bar Package that includes access to a full service bar. CLICK HERE to find out more about tickets.

The Cher concert with Nile Rodgers & Chic, originally set for this Sunday (April 26), was also rescheduled to October 6.

Live music fans who recently bought tickets for concerts through Ticketmaster will now be able to receive refunds for postponed shows after backlash from fans, according to Business Insider.