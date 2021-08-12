Town and Country Foods Now Open in Billings: Take a Look Inside

Town & Country Foods made their debut in Billings today (8/12) when the doors opened to the public for the first time. As a food lover, cook and someone who likes to save money on groceries, I had to stop by and check it out.

The employee-owned grocery is a Montana company.

With it's first store (and headquarters) in Bozeman, the company has been slowly expanding it's footprint around the Treasure State to a total of seven stores. There are two in Bozeman, along with stores in Belgrade, Dillon, Lewistown, Billings and Livingston.

You can find low prices and big weekly specials.

You do have to bag your own groceries at Town & Country. At one time, this may have been a big deal to shoppers, but so many places have "scan it yourself" options now, that I think just about all of us are comfortable putting our own stuff in a bag. I'm kicking myself for not grabbing some of those New York steaks for just $4.99 a pound. That's like half-price.

The layout of the new store is similar to the former Lucky's Market.

The deli area is on the same side of the building and so was the salad bar area. The salad bar was empty when I visited this morning. Perhaps because it was nowhere near lunchtime at my 8 am visit, or maybe because they're still putting some finishing touches on the store.

The employees were very friendly.

Sure, everyone was probably excited about the first day, but every single employee I encountered was very welcoming. Lots of big smiles and "can I help you find anything?" all around.

They carry a fair share of local and regional products.

It was nice to see some some Montana beef in their butcher shop and the beer and wine department had a nice variety of Montana beverages. Some parts of the store appeared to be fully-stocked, while other departments still had a few gaps in the inventory on the stores opening day.

Local competition is great for food consumers.

Like most of us, I spread my shopping dollars around when purchasing groceries. I usually buy most of my meat and produce at one store and dry goods at another. Having Town and Country Foods in Billings will be another great option for shoppers, especially those in the "mid town" area. Stop by and check them out if you're in the neighborhood.