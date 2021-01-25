Track COVID-19 Vaccinations in Montana on New ‘Dashboard’

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new dashboard that will track the amount of COVID-19 vaccinations that have been administered throughout the Treasure State.

According to the latest map update as of Monday, January 25, 2021, there have been 14,566 residents of Montana that have been fully immunized statewide, meaning they've received both vaccine doses.

A total of 77,739 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been given as of today (1/25), leaving more than 60,000 state residents still needing their second dose.

The DPHHS dashboard also lists the COVID-19 vaccination doses by county, and had Yellowstone County at 13,918 total doses given, with 3,214 residents fully immunized as of today (Monday).

The Unified Health Command (Billings Clinic, St. Vincent's Healthcare, RiverStone Health) announced today that only 1,100 does are available for Yellowstone County residents this week, down from 2,100 first doses that were given last week, according to a press release.

This is certainly disappointing news that our COVID-19 vaccine allocation is less this week than it was last week. Like communities across the state and nation, vaccine availability is woefully inadequate for demand and on a week-to-week basis, continues to be unpredictable. -John Felton, Yellowstone County’s Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

Only Billings Clinic and RiverStone Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week, since St. Vincent's Healthcare "did not receive any first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Montana," according to the press release.

To schedule a vaccination through Billings Clinic, call 406.435.5744, or patients of Billings Clinic can schedule by clicking HERE

To schedule a vaccination through RiverStone Health, call 406.651.6596, or CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to see if you're eligible, under the current phase, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.