Last year, Montana finished with 186 traffic deaths. That's one of the best totals we have ever had; yet keep this in mind,136 of them were caused by alcohol, drugs or lack of seat belts. So many people didn't have to die but did. I don't wear my seat belt all of the time but I'm doing a much better job than I used to. Maybe if I kept a picture of my family on the dash I would comply 100% of the time.