Trisha Yearwood's coronavirus battle is behind her. The singer says she has finally tested negative for COVID-19, ending nearly four weeks of illness and worry.

Husband Garth Brooks never got the virus, Yearwood reveals in a post on social media. She said he's "literally Superman," but adds that he went through all of the precautions anyway.

"Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets," she writes.

Brooks and his team shared that someone in their group had tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 12. Twelve days later, they revealed that Yearwood, 56, had the virus. All events were wiped from the couple's schedules, and both remained off of social media until last Friday, when Yearwood tweeted.

News that Yearwood is COVID-19 negative was paired with another announcement about her television and cooking career:

"Today I can finally share with you the cover of my new cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen," she captions. "Garth said, good news begets good news, let's share it with the world today and spread the love! Let me know what you think of the cover. You can get your copy September 28."

Within minutes, fans responded with warm words about the star's good health. It's the second time the Brooks/Yearwood household had been beset by COVID-19. Last summer, Brooks' daughter Allie came down with the virus, causing a similar cancelation of events and their popular Inside Studio G livestream. Typically that airs on Monday nights on Brooks' Facebook page.