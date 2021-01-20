Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — His term at an end, President Donald Trump has said farewell to Washington, but he also has hinted about a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter divisions in the country he led for four years. Trump spoke to supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he walked across a red carpet and boarded Air Force One to head to Florida. He said: "So just a goodbye. We love you." And the 45th president added, "We will be back in some form." Trump departs office as the only president ever impeached twice, and with millions more out of work than when he was sworn in and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.