Then I Won’t Support You

The list keeps growing. Retail stores and companies are dropping their support for Republicans that supported President Trump. Go ahead. It's a two-way street. I will no longer be supporting your companies either. Marriott, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl's Exxon, Coca-Cola, etc. You won't be getting my money anymore. Remember, there were approximately 75 million people who supported the President. Add their spouses and children and that's quite a hit you're willing to absorb.

We all can direct our money to your competitors as well. We conservatives that love capitalism and the constitution can throw our money in a different direction too. Plus, we tend to have long memories. Look what's happened to the NFL and NBA ratings and revenue. It's a free country, you do what you want, and we'll do what we want.Your corporate people might want to get ahold of The Chicks and see how that worked out. Have a great weekend and will see ya here Monday at 5.