President Trump Should Get a Nobel Prize [Opinion]

This time last week I was sitting on the beach thinking about how lucky we were so far this winter. I imagine you were too, with temperatures at 65 degrees last week. WOW, things sure change fast. This will be great for Covid-19, as germs really have a hard time surviving outside in these temps. You watch by next week hardly anyone will have a cold.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media

By the way, Former President Trump should get the Nobel Prize for medicine. He single-handedly and essentially cured the flu and influenza last year. It's virtually non-existent now. So much so that even Riverstone Health doesn't even give weekly updates on flu severity in Yellowstone county. What a President. By the way, if you do travel out of the country you will have to get a Covid-19 test before they let you back in. But if you run across the border, not a threat. SCIENCE. See ya tomorrow at 5.