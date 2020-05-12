There’s No Pleasing Environmentalists [Opinion]

The President just gave final approval to the biggest solar energy project in the world, according to a story from the Associated Press. It's a $1 billion project in the Mojave desert in Nevada. It's enough power to supply 260,000 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions of about 83,000 cars, the story says. Now, conservationists are livid because the desert tortoise lives there and it could hurt its habitat. There is no pleasing these people. I'm no expert, but if I were a tortoise in the hottest part of the country, I would be grateful for the shade. See ya tomorrow at 5.

