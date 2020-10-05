Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will leave the military hospital and return to the White House Monday evening. Trump tweeted that he would be leaving after being treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and continue his recovery at the White House. He tweeted that he felt better than he had in 20 years. But his doctor said Trump was not yet completely out of the woods. The White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.