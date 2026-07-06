I feel like a lot of us might not realize that most of the Yellowstone County offices have moved. I discovered this for myself recently, when I walked down to the courthouse on 27th St to drop off some homeschool paperwork to the School Superintendent's Office. It's no longer in the old courthouse, nor are the majority of the County services.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Most of your Yellowstone County business offices have moved to the Ostlund Building.

The County began moving most of its offices to the John Ostlund Building in January 2026. The five-story building at 2825 3rd Avenue North was purchased by the County from the City of Billings in 2025.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

If you need vehicle title work or vehicle registration renewals, the Motor Vehicle Department is now in the John Ostlund Building. The Ostlund Building also houses the following:

Clerk and Recorder's Office

The County Commissioner's Office

Superintendent of Schools Office

Disaster and Emergency Services Office (where you'll get a burn permit)

Geographic Information Services Office

Public Works Office

Many more

The John Ostlund Building is to the right of this intersection. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The John Ostlund Building is to the right of this intersection. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Some judicial offices and courts remain at the old County Courthouse on 27th Street, as well as the Election Office and Marriage License office. And if you get a City of Billings traffic ticket or other civil infraction, you'll need to pay those fines at the new city offices at 316 N. 26th Street.

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Tap the directory to find the office you need. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Tap the directory to find the office you need. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

All of the moving and shuffling does get confusing.

If you're not sure where the County Office you're looking for is now located, double-check the address of the department you want to find HERE, before you head out.

Note: the County Courthouse is currently closed because of recent flood damage from the fire suppression system.