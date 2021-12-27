Listen, we all know that 2021 was a near carbon copy of 2020; at least, it was to me. The only thing that will make up for it is a wonderful 2022. If you're like me and also looking to find ways to say goodbye and good riddance to 2021, then you'll be happy to know that it's this Friday. Yes, it's that close. What's the best way to celebrate? I have the answers, right here.

ZooMontana - Noon Year's Eve 2022 - 11 a.m.

Families looking for a fun way to spend New Year's Eve can spend an afternoon at ZooMontana. Warm beverages on hand, as well as a ball drop at 12 noon. If snow is present, you can expect sleds to be about as well. Just stop into ZooMontana on Friday during their celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Fieldhouse - New Year's Eve Dinner - 6:30 p.m.

Feeling fancy before heading out on the town? The Fieldhouse downtown has you covered this NYE with a buffet-style dinner, served between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 and are on sale here.

Shooters Sports Bar - 4th Annual Glitz and Glam - 7 p.m.

If you're a fan of the King of Pop, then this is the party for you! REMJ, the #1 Michael Jackson tribute artist is playing live at Shooters. According to their website, the party will be a Thriller, with special VIP performances, a Wheel of Prizes, shot and drink specials, and bubbles at midnight. If you want VIP seating, you have to text in at 406-690-5029. More information is on their website here.

Reno Club - Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws - 9 p.m.

But, if MJ isn't your thing, maybe you're interested in a little bit of rock and roll. The Reno Club hosts Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws, a Billings local rock group. Cocktails and drink specials all night, with a champagne toast at midnight. More info can be found on the Reno Club Facebook page.

Daisy Dukes - Space Cowboy Party - 8 p.m.

Grab your neon lights and cowboy hats and head downtown. DJ Elovate lights up Daisy Dukes with a literal light show.

Manny's Sports and Entertainment - NYE Mask-Yur-Rage Party - 9 p.m.

Assuming the title is literal, it's a masquerade rager this New Year's Eve at Manny's. Drink specials all night, as well as cash prizes and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Don't forget your mask. No, not that one, the fancy one.

