UM Responds to Sexual Discrimination Charge – States Mask Policy

After allegations of sex discrimination surfaced recently, KGVO reached out to UM’s Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz who shared a prepared statement.

“The University of Montana and the Montana university system strongly believe these claims are baseless and without merit,” said Kuntz. “We look forward to vigorously defending our institutions in court. The University of Montana is committed to providing a working and learning environment that's free from all forms of discrimination.”

As the new semester approaches, Kuntz said the policy on masks is fluid, and is being closely looked at on a daily basis.

“Right now we're reassessing that on a day to day basis,” he said. “There's a team of public health officials, medical doctors, university officials that meet every single day in coordination with Missoula City County Health and we're determining that on a day to day basis. Right now, there is a mask recommendation for people on campus who are in public indoor shared spaces. That will remain a recommendation and there will not be any sort of mandate from the campus in the near term.”

Kuntz said there will not be a vaccination requirement on the UM campus this fall.

“There are recommendations for both people who've been vaccinated and have not been vaccinated, and there's no vaccine requirements on campus,” he said. “Under no circumstances, would anybody be asked to produce a proof of vaccination. That's not something the university is going to do, and I don't think it's likely that that's going to change. The University of Montana is committed to hosting in person classes throughout the academic year, just as we did last year at the height of the pandemic.”

With Grizzly home football games getting underway on September 11, Kuntz said the plan is still for full attendance.

“No changes in that,” he said. “Obviously, Washington Grizzly Stadium is an outdoor venue, and so we encourage folks to follow safety practices, what’s best for them. But right now we're planning to kick off on September 11 with a full stadium in a vibrancy that feels like normal.”

Get more details on UM policies here.