Viral: Montana UPS Driver Saves Dog from Ice
As if the brown uniform didn't make him popular enough with the ladies...now- a photo of a Montana UPS driver has gone viral, after rescuing a dog from an icy pond in Bozeman.
FoxNews.com has this:
An older man was on a boat trying to rescue the dog, according to Arens, but was having difficulty chipping away at the ice to get closer — so the UPS employee knew what he had to do.
"I stripped to my boxers and got the guy out of the boat. Then, I slid the boat out onto the ice, using it to distribute my weight," Arens said. "I shimmed out to where the ice was thin."
The Great Falls Tribune first reported the story on Friday.