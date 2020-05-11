“Hypocritical” Bullock Defends Biden Assault Allegations

When it comes to sexual assault allegations against a conservative nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States- #BelieveWomen. When it comes to sexual assault allegations against a Democrat- #BelieveMen.

That's how the National Republican Senatorial Committee's (NRSC) Nathan Brand sums up the news that liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) is now defending former Vice President Joe Biden from sexual assault allegations.

Politico is reporting that Bullock "said women should be given the chance to come forward to 'be heard and treated respectfully' and have their allegations taken seriously. He said Biden met that standard."

Brand said, " Bullock’s hypocrisy and dishonesty only further highlights his loyalty to Washington Democrats and special interests. He added:

Bullock’s pick for president accused of sexual assault? “It was important that Vice President Biden addressed this, head on and in a serious manner,” Bullock said in a statement. “Americans are looking for transparency from their leaders, and Joe Biden delivered on that.” Bullock’s longtime aide, campaign manager and deputy chief of staff, accused of sexual assault? Bullock didn’t tell the staffer’s future employer because, “he believed O'Brien would not harass women again after his firing from the Democratic Governors Association…” (the staffer went on to harass more women) President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court? “When a woman comes out with a credible claim, a claim that she was sexually assaulted, that should be investigated… So do an investigation, figure it out, right? As opposed to talking over one another or saying, ‘I’ve been victimized,’ just do an investigation. That’s what we’ve done in the past.”

When liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, he released a statement to the Associated Press saying he had "deep concerns about the allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh." Does he have "deep concerns about the allegations of sexual assault" against former Vice President Joe Biden? Especially considering the fact that the "Biden assault allegation has more evidence than Blasey Ford's claim against Kavanaugh," as Tiana Lowe writes for The Washington Examiner. The bigger question is, should "the Biden standard" as I will call it apply to Joe Biden. Check out what Biden had to say in his own words in the video compiled below by The Washington Free Beacon: