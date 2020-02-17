Your Reactions: Bloomberg’s Farming Remarks

Democrat presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is in some hot water with America's farmers and ranchers. This, after audio surfaced where Bloomberg basically said you don't have to be very smart to be a farmer.

As Fox News reports, Bloomberg made his remarks in 2016 at Oxford University:

"The agrarian society lasted 3,000 years and we could teach processes. I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer," Bloomberg said. "It's a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that. Then we had 300 years of the industrial society. You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job. And we created a lot of jobs. At one point, 98 percent of the world worked in agriculture, now it's 2 percent in the United States."

Just dig a hole, throw some seed in and add water...simple as that, right farmers? I shared the story on the radio and on my Facebook page. Here's the reactions from folks across Montana.

Berikk: Yep but at least most farmers don’t need a box for a debate. Steve: Just another liberal with no respect for the fly-over country. Tim: Socialists don’t grow anything but gloom and doom Robyn: He can say whatever he wants to say, we just need to get out and vote against him. Farming is a liiiiitttttllle more complicated than that. If you want to have a decent crop a farmer works a little harder than just digging a hole and putting a seed in. I hope smart Americans know that. We farmers work hard, 24/7, and if you have cattle it’s 24/7/365. Thanks Aaron for your support. Monica: It does take business sense. I wouldn't expect him to know anything about living in the asphalt jungle.

Click here for more.