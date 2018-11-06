Voting Today At MetraPark

The election polls close at 8 p.m., so there are still a couple of hours left to cast a ballot. I wanted to say a quick thanks to the many volunteers who put in a long day today in the name of democracy. My voting procedure took literally less than 15 minutes. Not everyone had that experience. If you weren't registered or had lost your absentee ballot, things got a little more complex. There were some in a 90 minute line, but hats off to them for sticking it out and making their voice heard.