It’s a new day for America after last night’s resounding message that Americans will no longer tolerate the tailspin of irresponsibility by our government. Hopefully a new direction will lead us to prosperity and the healing can begin.

I've read hundreds of comments from liberals expressing their disgust and disappointment. It's understandable. Keep in mind though that you have only been hurting for 1 day. The rest of us who believe in our constitution and principles that have been abandoned and under attack have been hurting for years and years.

Now is the time.........