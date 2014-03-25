It's that time of year again when prom is on the minds of every teen girl. Many have bought the tickets, booked the limo and, most importantly, picked out the perfect prom dress. It's all for the shear thrill of making everyone's heads turn as they roll up to the dance floor. But no matter how elaborate or lavish the dress is, chances are it won't be as quite a showstopper as these non-traditional prom gowns.

Soda Tab Prom Dress

Colorado teen Regan Kerr spent five months with a needle, thread and 5,114 soda can tabs. (No, she didn't drink 5,114 cans of soda.) The end result was a cocktail dress that shocked everyone. "I thought it was a pretty cool idea," said her friend Sarah, "I just thought it was one of those that would kind of peter out."

Confederate Flag Prom Dress

While a Confederate flag prom dress may not sound as intricate as maybe one made from soda can tabs, it most certainly turned some heads. Unfortunately, it was in the worst way possible. Tennessee teen Texanna Edwards showed up at her prom and was quickly turned away by her high school principal for being "inappropriate." Despite the fact that many of Edwards' classmates have worn Confederate-related clothing to school and know she wasn't trying to be offensive, school authorities have yet to speak out about the situation.

Cardboard Prom Dress

Steve Pozek

For 17-year-old Maura Pozek, wearing a cardboard prom dress is not out of the ordinary. She wore a dress made from Doritos bags and soda can tabs (sound familiar?), but this year she tried to "make it work" with something a little less functional. "The only casualty was one of my shoulders came up, and I ended up ripping it off, but other than that, it was completely fine," she said. In light of her work, Maura was accepted into Stephens College, but even with a scholarship, the cost of tuition was too much and she declined the offer.

'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' Prom Dress

TLC

Have you ever seen 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' on TLC? Well, it's basically England's answer to 'The Real Housewives' and 'Sweet 16.' While it normally focuses on the extravagant and slightly over-the-top weddings to be had in the gypsy community, one cast member, Cassa, switched things up a bit. She decided to go to prom dressed as a big, pink and puffy Glinda from 'The Wizard of Oz.' Too bad her dress practically swallowed everything it came in contact with, including her date. Watch what happens when she finds out she can't fit into the prom bus with all her friends.

Starburst Wrapper Prom Dress

We thought five months was a long time to make a dress, but six years is a little B-A-N-A-N-A-S. It took the Kerrin Frey that long to create her daughter's 'Project Runway'-worthy masterpiece made of Starburst wrappers, which includes a dress, purse, a pair of high heels and the boyfriend's matching vest. Talk about dedication. "Persistent, perfectionist, I'm all of the above," she said.

Gum Wrapper Prom Dress